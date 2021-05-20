Congress Asset Management Co. MA Increases Stock Holdings in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) by 35.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,915 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in American Campus Communities were worth $2,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 78,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,346,000 after purchasing an additional 4,458 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in American Campus Communities by 1,125.1% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 41,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after buying an additional 38,297 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Limited acquired a new position in American Campus Communities in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,889,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in American Campus Communities by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,462,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,544,000 after buying an additional 21,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Probity Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in American Campus Communities in the first quarter valued at about $578,000. 96.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on ACC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Campus Communities from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of American Campus Communities from $49.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of American Campus Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Campus Communities has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

In related news, President James Clarence Hopke, Jr. sold 15,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $693,556.50. Following the sale, the president now owns 118,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,375,779.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ACC opened at $45.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of 90.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.91. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.60 and a 1 year high of $47.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.76.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $232.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.18 million. American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 2.50% and a net margin of 8.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This is a boost from American Campus Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.69%.

American Campus Communities Company Profile

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

