Congress Asset Management Co. MA Invests $1.21 Million in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,213,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exponent during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exponent in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exponent by 47.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 595 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exponent by 126.3% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 835 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Exponent by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. 90.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

In other Exponent news, VP John Pye sold 2,000 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.25, for a total transaction of $196,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 23,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,342,869.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Exponent stock opened at $92.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.50 and a beta of 0.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.38. Exponent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.76 and a fifty-two week high of $102.42.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.16. Exponent had a net margin of 19.63% and a return on equity of 23.66%. The firm had revenue of $109.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.81 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.29%.

Exponent Company Profile

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. Its services include analysis of product development, product recall, regulatory compliance, and the discovery of potential problems related to products, people, property, and impending litigation.

