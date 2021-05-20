Congress Asset Management Co. MA Makes New $2.21 Million Investment in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new position in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 27,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,210,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in The Timken by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 76,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,206,000 after purchasing an additional 3,617 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in The Timken by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 115,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,372,000 after purchasing an additional 7,447 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Timken by 94.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 4,382 shares in the last quarter. Community Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Timken in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,177,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Timken by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 199,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,170,000 after acquiring an additional 3,451 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Timken stock opened at $86.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.77. The Timken Company has a one year low of $40.02 and a one year high of $92.39.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $981.09 million. The Timken had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 9.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Timken Company will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a $0.30 dividend. This is a positive change from The Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. The Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.22%.

In other news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 37,635 shares of The Timken stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.96, for a total value of $3,348,009.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 344,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,614,516.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Bo Hans Olof Landin sold 2,500 shares of The Timken stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.56, for a total value of $221,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 31,729 shares in the company, valued at $2,809,920.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 206,159 shares of company stock worth $17,692,480. Corporate insiders own 11.62% of the company’s stock.

TKR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on The Timken from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Timken from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Evercore ISI cut The Timken to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Vertical Research began coverage on The Timken in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut The Timken from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Timken currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.00.

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

