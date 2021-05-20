Congress Asset Management Co. MA Purchases 3,065 Shares of WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in shares of WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) by 14.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,914 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned 0.05% of WSFS Financial worth $1,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WSFS. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in WSFS Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. DF Dent & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in WSFS Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in WSFS Financial during the first quarter worth about $208,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in WSFS Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in WSFS Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $244,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

In other WSFS Financial news, Director Mark A. Turner sold 40,415 shares of WSFS Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total transaction of $2,110,471.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 103,654 shares in the company, valued at $5,412,811.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Wright sold 1,234 shares of WSFS Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.56, for a total transaction of $62,391.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,722,200.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 140,884 shares of company stock valued at $7,324,574. 1.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WSFS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WSFS Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of WSFS Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 target price (up previously from $50.00) on shares of WSFS Financial in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of WSFS Financial in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of WSFS Financial in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:WSFS opened at $52.01 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.79 and a 200 day moving average of $46.21. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.40 and a beta of 1.36. WSFS Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $24.59 and a 12 month high of $55.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $162.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.39 million. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 4.91%. On average, equities analysts forecast that WSFS Financial Co. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. This is a boost from WSFS Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. WSFS Financial’s payout ratio is currently 13.90%.

About WSFS Financial

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

