Congress Asset Management Co. MA Sells 4,135 Shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA decreased its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) by 17.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,135 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Penn National Gaming were worth $2,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC bought a new stake in Penn National Gaming during the fourth quarter valued at $1,954,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Penn National Gaming by 4.8% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 180,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,955,000 after purchasing an additional 8,204 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in Penn National Gaming by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 403,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,871,000 after purchasing an additional 5,534 shares during the last quarter. Isomer Partners LP lifted its stake in Penn National Gaming by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Isomer Partners LP now owns 650,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,140,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bienville Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Penn National Gaming during the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PENN stock opened at $78.23 on Thursday. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.77 and a fifty-two week high of $142.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $93.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. The company has a market capitalization of $12.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.47 and a beta of 2.79.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.25. Penn National Gaming had a negative return on equity of 8.73% and a negative net margin of 19.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($5.26) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PENN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Penn National Gaming from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Truist lifted their price target on Penn National Gaming from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Penn National Gaming in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $128.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Penn National Gaming from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.10.

In related news, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 71,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.61, for a total value of $10,059,239.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 263,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,999,974.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals. It operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. The company operates live sports betting properties in Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Mississippi, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia; Barstool Sports, an online sports betting app in Pennsylvania; and online social casino, bingo, and online casinos under the iGaming name in Pennsylvania and Michigan.

