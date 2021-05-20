Congress Asset Management Co. MA Sells 53,780 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA trimmed its position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) by 31.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 114,810 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 53,780 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $2,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 61.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $368,000. Institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy stock opened at $25.28 on Thursday. Devon Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $7.73 and a 12 month high of $27.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.42 and its 200-day moving average is $19.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $17.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.96, a PEG ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 3.46.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. Devon Energy had a positive return on equity of 2.38% and a negative net margin of 62.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 31.88%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DVN shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on Devon Energy from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Devon Energy from $22.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Truist lifted their target price on Devon Energy from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Northland Securities boosted their price target on Devon Energy from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Devon Energy from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.64.

In related news, Director Felix Investments Holdings Ii, sold 29,579,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total value of $622,646,138.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,942 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

