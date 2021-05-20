Congress Asset Management Co. MA Sells 6,795 Shares of II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA cut its position in shares of II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) by 15.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,985 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 6,795 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in II-VI were worth $2,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IIVI. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in II-VI by 132.5% during the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 351 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in II-VI during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in II-VI during the 4th quarter valued at about $251,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in II-VI during the 4th quarter valued at about $894,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in II-VI by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,092 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

Get II-VI alerts:

In related news, CEO Vincent D. Mattera, Jr. sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.58, for a total transaction of $693,430.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,840,590. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IIVI opened at $65.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of -591.22, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $71.39 and a 200-day moving average of $74.88. II-VI Incorporated has a 52 week low of $36.04 and a 52 week high of $100.44.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.18. II-VI had a return on equity of 0.24% and a net margin of 0.19%. The company had revenue of $783.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $772.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that II-VI Incorporated will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on IIVI shares. DA Davidson increased their target price on II-VI from $60.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Northland Securities upgraded II-VI from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on II-VI from $63.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Barclays cut II-VI from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded II-VI from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.79.

II-VI Profile

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Compound Semiconductors and Photonic Solutions. The Compound Semiconductors segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

Recommended Story: Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for II-VI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for II-VI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.