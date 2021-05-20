Congress Asset Management Co. MA Takes Position in Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new stake in Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 135,844 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,038,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned 0.17% of Brookline Bancorp as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brookline Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $251,000. CWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in Brookline Bancorp by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 39,872 shares of the bank’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 7,570 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Brookline Bancorp by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 83,870 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,258,000 after buying an additional 2,076 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Brookline Bancorp by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 74,413 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,116,000 after buying an additional 11,343 shares during the period. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Brookline Bancorp by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,696 shares of the bank’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 1,637 shares during the period. 79.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Brookline Bancorp alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on BRKL shares. TheStreet raised Brookline Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Brookline Bancorp from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Brookline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

BRKL opened at $16.69 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.64. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.13 and a 1 year high of $17.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.35 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. Brookline Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.50% and a net margin of 11.92%. The firm had revenue of $73.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.54 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This is a boost from Brookline Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Brookline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.64%.

In other news, Director Charles H. Peck sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.41, for a total value of $57,640.00. Insiders sold a total of 96,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,417,640 in the last 90 days. 2.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Brookline Bancorp Profile

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Brookline Bank that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include non-interest-bearing demand checking, NOW, savings, and money market accounts.

Featured Story: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Brookline Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookline Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.