Congress Asset Management Co. MA Takes Position in Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new stake in Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 57,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,421,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned 0.09% of Editas Medicine as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,163,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,452,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,643,000. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 156.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 502,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,214,000 after acquiring an additional 306,132 shares during the period. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 189,194.0% during the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 189,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,950,000 after acquiring an additional 189,194 shares during the period. 87.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EDIT stock opened at $33.11 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.03 and a beta of 2.10. Editas Medicine, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.98 and a 12 month high of $99.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.30.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $6.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 million. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 26.74% and a negative net margin of 99.62%. The business’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.69) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Editas Medicine, Inc. will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EDIT shares. Chardan Capital boosted their price target on shares of Editas Medicine from $55.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Editas Medicine in a report on Sunday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Editas Medicine in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Editas Medicine in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Editas Medicine in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Editas Medicine currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.15.

Editas Medicine Company Profile

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology to target genetically addressable diseases and therapeutic areas. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis type 10, a genetic form of vision loss that leads to blindness in childhood.

