Congress Asset Management Co. MA Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA decreased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 85.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 41,885 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $248.82 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $255.04 and a 200 day moving average of $242.63. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $177.93 and a 12 month high of $263.21.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

See Also: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.