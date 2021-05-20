Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,678.07

Constellation Software Inc. (TSE:CSU) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1,678.07 and traded as high as C$1,730.00. Constellation Software shares last traded at C$1,728.96, with a volume of 35,416 shares.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CSU shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Constellation Software from C$2,000.00 to C$2,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Constellation Software from C$1,760.00 to C$2,000.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Constellation Software from C$1,900.00 to C$2,000.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Constellation Software from C$1,850.00 to C$2,000.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Constellation Software from C$1,700.00 to C$2,000.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$1,910.57.

The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.64. The stock has a market capitalization of C$36.64 billion and a PE ratio of 88.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1,815.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1,678.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, June 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.228 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This is an increase from Constellation Software’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. Constellation Software’s dividend payout ratio is 20.36%.

About Constellation Software (TSE:CSU)

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in the United States, Canada, Italy, Germany, India, United Kingdom, Brazil, Switzerland, Austria, Israel, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Public Sector and Private Sector.

