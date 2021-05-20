ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) CAO Brett Just Sells 10,191 Shares

ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) CAO Brett Just sold 10,191 shares of ContextLogic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.37, for a total transaction of $85,298.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,104.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

On Monday, March 15th, Brett Just sold 10,000 shares of ContextLogic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total transaction of $196,300.00.

On Wednesday, February 24th, Brett Just sold 36,901 shares of ContextLogic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total transaction of $725,104.65.

WISH stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.29. The company had a trading volume of 5,668,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,494,636. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.12 and a 200 day moving average of $16.56. ContextLogic Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.95 and a fifty-two week high of $32.85.

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $772.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $743.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.62) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in ContextLogic in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in ContextLogic in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in ContextLogic in the first quarter worth about $70,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in ContextLogic in the fourth quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Adalta Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ContextLogic in the fourth quarter worth about $109,000.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of ContextLogic in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital raised shares of ContextLogic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ContextLogic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of ContextLogic from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of ContextLogic from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.92.

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

