ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) VP Sells $103,620.60 in Stock

ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) VP Pai Liu sold 12,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.37, for a total transaction of $103,620.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 38,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $326,220.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Pai Liu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 24th, Pai Liu sold 17,626 shares of ContextLogic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total transaction of $346,350.90.

Shares of WISH traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.29. 5,668,681 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,494,636. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.56. ContextLogic Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.95 and a 52 week high of $32.85.

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $772.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $743.77 million. ContextLogic’s quarterly revenue was up 75.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.62) earnings per share.

A number of research firms have commented on WISH. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of ContextLogic from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of ContextLogic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of ContextLogic from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of ContextLogic from $31.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of ContextLogic from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.92.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in ContextLogic in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in ContextLogic in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in ContextLogic in the first quarter worth about $70,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in ContextLogic in the fourth quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Adalta Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ContextLogic in the fourth quarter worth about $109,000.

About ContextLogic

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

