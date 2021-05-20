Contrasting Axtel (OTCMKTS:AXTLF) & TIM (NYSE:TIMB)

TIM (NYSE:TIMB) and Axtel (OTCMKTS:AXTLF) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

TIM has a beta of 1.01, meaning that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Axtel has a beta of -0.73, meaning that its stock price is 173% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for TIM and Axtel, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TIM 0 1 2 0 2.67 Axtel 0 0 0 0 N/A

TIM currently has a consensus target price of $16.50, suggesting a potential upside of 46.54%. Given TIM’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe TIM is more favorable than Axtel.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

6.9% of TIM shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares TIM and Axtel’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TIM $4.22 billion 1.29 $917.85 million $1.03 10.93 Axtel N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

TIM has higher revenue and earnings than Axtel.

Profitability

This table compares TIM and Axtel’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TIM 10.51% 8.28% 4.67% Axtel N/A N/A N/A

Summary

TIM beats Axtel on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

TIM Company Profile

TIM S.A. operates as a telecommunication company in Brazil. The company offers mobile and fixed telephony, and Internet access via modem, tablet, and mobile phone, as well as ultra-broadband services. It also offers corporate solutions, including fixed voice and advanced data services for small, medium, and large companies. The company was formerly known as Intelig TelecomunicaÃ§Ãµes Ltda. and changed its name to TIM S.A. on September 06, 2017. The company was founded in 1998 and is based in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. TIM S.A. is a subsidiary of TIM Brasil ServiÃ§os e ParticipaÃ§Ãµes S.A.

Axtel Company Profile

Axtel, S.A.B. de C.V., an information and communications technology (ICT) company, offers ICT solutions for corporate, government, small businesses, and residential customers in Mexico. It engages in installing, operating and/or exploiting a public telecommunications network for the provision of services, such as conducting voice signals, sounds, data, Internet, texts and images, IT, and local, as well as domestic and international long-distance telephone and restricted television services. The company also offers data transmission services, Internet, virtual private networks, private lines, dedicated Internet, and Ethernet services; and information technology services, such as system integration, data centers, security and cloud, and other services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in San Pedro Garza GarcÃ­a, Mexico. Axtel, S.A.B. de C.V. operates as a subsidiary of Alfa, S. A. B. de C. V.

