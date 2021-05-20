Contrasting Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) & Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR)

Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR) and Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Beyond Air alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Beyond Air and Co-Diagnostics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Beyond Air 0 0 3 0 3.00 Co-Diagnostics 0 1 1 0 2.50

Beyond Air currently has a consensus target price of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 117.39%. Co-Diagnostics has a consensus target price of $18.00, indicating a potential upside of 110.28%. Given Beyond Air’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Beyond Air is more favorable than Co-Diagnostics.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

21.4% of Beyond Air shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.1% of Co-Diagnostics shares are held by institutional investors. 18.1% of Beyond Air shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.3% of Co-Diagnostics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Beyond Air and Co-Diagnostics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Beyond Air N/A -152.25% -99.76% Co-Diagnostics 53.81% 93.48% 88.06%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Beyond Air and Co-Diagnostics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Beyond Air $1.39 million 74.58 -$19.94 million ($1.53) -3.31 Co-Diagnostics $220,000.00 1,115.41 -$6.20 million ($0.36) -23.78

Co-Diagnostics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Beyond Air. Co-Diagnostics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Beyond Air, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Beyond Air has a beta of -0.66, suggesting that its share price is 166% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Co-Diagnostics has a beta of -3.3, suggesting that its share price is 430% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Co-Diagnostics beats Beyond Air on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Beyond Air

Beyond Air, Inc., a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company, develops inhaled nitric oxide (NO) to treat respiratory infections, and gaseous NO to treat solid tumors. The company is developing LungFit system, a NO generator and delivery system, which is in clinical trials for the treatment of lung infections, persistent pulmonary hypertension of the newborn, severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2, bronchiolitis, and nontuberculous mycobacteria.The company was formerly known as AIT Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Beyond Air, Inc. in June 2019. The company is based in Garden City, New York.

About Co-Diagnostics

Co-Diagnostics, Inc., a molecular diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, and sells reagents used for diagnostic tests that function through the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules. It offers polymerase chain reaction (PCR) diagnostic tests for COVID-19, tuberculosis, hepatitis B and C, human papilloma virus, malaria, chikungunya, dengue, and the zika virus; three multiplexed tests to test mosquitos for the identification of diseases carried by the mosquitos; and liquid biopsy test for cancer screening. The company also provides tests that identify genetic traits in plant and animal genomes. In addition, it intends to sell diagnostic equipment from other manufacturers as self-contained lab systems. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.