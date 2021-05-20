Contrasting Kuboo (OTCMKTS:SGTB) & Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z)

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) and Kuboo (OTCMKTS:SGTB) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Zillow Group and Kuboo’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zillow Group $2.74 billion 9.75 -$305.36 million N/A N/A Kuboo N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Kuboo has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Zillow Group.

Volatility & Risk

Zillow Group has a beta of 1.14, indicating that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kuboo has a beta of 0.51, indicating that its share price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Zillow Group and Kuboo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zillow Group -11.54% -9.76% -5.70% Kuboo N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Zillow Group and Kuboo, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zillow Group 0 6 6 0 2.50 Kuboo 0 0 0 0 N/A

Zillow Group currently has a consensus target price of $158.25, indicating a potential upside of 46.53%. Given Zillow Group’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Zillow Group is more favorable than Kuboo.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

76.1% of Zillow Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.9% of Zillow Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.6% of Kuboo shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Zillow Group beats Kuboo on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc., a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and websites in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's mobile applications and websites offer various real estate transactions and related services, including buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate properties; purchase and sell homes; offer title and escrow services, title insurance products and services, and mortgage loans. Its portfolio of brands include Zillow, Zillow Offers, Zillow Closing Services, Zillow Home Loans, Trulia, StreetEasy, and HotPads. Zillow Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

Kuboo Company Profile

Kuboo, Inc., doing business as Safe Communications, Inc., provides open and secure family communications. It operates a child safe virtual world that offers games, edutainment, controlled chat, and multiple channels online streaming in one platform. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

