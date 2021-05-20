Contrasting Vivendi (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) & Telefónica (NYSE:TEF)

Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) and Vivendi (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) are both large-cap utilities companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Telefónica has a beta of 0.86, meaning that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vivendi has a beta of 0.65, meaning that its share price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Telefónica and Vivendi, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Telefónica 2 8 3 0 2.08 Vivendi 0 2 9 0 2.82

Telefónica currently has a consensus target price of $5.00, indicating a potential downside of 3.10%. Given Telefónica’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Telefónica is more favorable than Vivendi.

Dividends

Telefónica pays an annual dividend of $0.34 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.6%. Vivendi pays an annual dividend of $0.49 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Telefónica pays out 46.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Vivendi pays out 31.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Telefónica has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Telefónica is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Telefónica and Vivendi’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Telefónica $54.24 billion 0.49 $1.28 billion $0.73 7.07 Vivendi $17.81 billion 2.36 $1.77 billion $1.58 22.42

Vivendi has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Telefónica. Telefónica is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vivendi, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.9% of Telefónica shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Vivendi shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of Telefónica shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Telefónica and Vivendi’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Telefónica 1.01% 14.31% 2.68% Vivendi N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Telefónica beats Vivendi on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Telefónica Company Profile

TelefÃ³nica, S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data, Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, trunking, and paging services. Its fixed telecommunication services include PSTN lines; ISDN accesses; public telephone services; local, domestic, and international long-distance and fixed-to-mobile communications; corporate communications; supplementary value-added services; video telephony; intelligent network; and telephony information services. The company also leases and sells handset equipment; and provides Internet and broadband multimedia services comprising Internet service provider, portal and network, retail and wholesale broadband access, narrowband switched access, high-speed Internet through fibre to the home, and voice over Internet protocol services. In addition, it offers leased lines; virtual private network; fibre optics; hosting and application; outsourcing and consultancy; desktop; and system integration and professional services. Further, the company offers wholesale services for telecommunication operators, including domestic interconnection; international wholesale; leased lines for other operators; and local loop leasing under the unbundled local loop regulation framework, as well as bit stream services, wholesale line rental accesses, and leased ducts for other operators' fiber deployment. Additionally, it provides video/TV services; smart connectivity and services, and consumer IoT products; financial and other payment, security, cloud computing, advertising, big data, and digital telco experience services; virtual assistants; digital home platforms; and Movistar Home devices. The company serves 337 million customers. TelefÃ³nica, S.A. was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

Vivendi Company Profile

Vivendi SE operates as a content, media, and communication company in France, the rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Universal Music Group, Canal+ Group, Havas Group, Editis, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, and New Initiatives segments. The Universal Music Group segment engages in the sale of digital and physical recorded music; and exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as provision of the artist and merchandising services. The Canal+ Group segment publishes and distributes premium and thematic pay-TV and free-to-air channels; and produces, sells, and distributes movies and TV series. The Havas Group segment includes communications disciplines, such as creativity, media expertise, and healthcare/wellness. The Editis segment engages in the publishing of literature, educational, and reference books, as well as selling and distribution of books. The Gameloft segment engages in the creation and publishing of downloadable video games for mobile phones, tablets, triple-play boxes, and smart TVs. The Vivendi Village segment provides ticketing services and live performances through Olympia production, festival production, and venues. The New Initiatives segment operates Dailymotion, a video content aggregation and distribution platform, as well as develops ultra-high-speed Internet service. Vivendi SA was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

