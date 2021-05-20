Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) Shares Sold by Baillie Gifford & Co.

Baillie Gifford & Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,842,373 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 158,663 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned approximately 11.43% of Copa worth $391,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CPA. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Copa during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Copa by 155.9% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,416,817 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $109,421,000 after purchasing an additional 863,156 shares during the period. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Copa by 93.7% in the fourth quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 1,041,952 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $80,470,000 after purchasing an additional 503,956 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Copa by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,080,775 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $160,698,000 after purchasing an additional 382,635 shares during the period. Finally, Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Copa by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,116,864 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $240,715,000 after purchasing an additional 365,100 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CPA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Copa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. HSBC lowered Copa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Copa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Copa in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Copa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.90.

Shares of CPA stock opened at $79.47 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.91, a P/E/G ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $82.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a 12-month low of $40.15 and a 12-month high of $94.91.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported ($2.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.20) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $185.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.93 million. Copa had a negative return on equity of 4.01% and a negative net margin of 32.25%. On average, research analysts predict that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post -5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Copa Profile

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 104 daily scheduled flights to 54 destinations in 25 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2020, it operated a fleet of 77 aircraft comprising 70 Boeing 737-Next Generation aircraft and 7 Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft.

