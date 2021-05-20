Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Shares Purchased by Alta Capital Management LLC

Alta Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 54.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 199,112 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,845 shares during the period. Alta Capital Management LLC owned 0.08% of Copart worth $21,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of Copart by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 78,797 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Copart by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 15,366 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Copart by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,382,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,593,618,000 after acquiring an additional 494,131 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its holdings in Copart by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 146,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,642,000 after acquiring an additional 12,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in Copart by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 204,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,243,000 after acquiring an additional 28,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CPRT opened at $120.99 on Thursday. Copart, Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.55 and a 52-week high of $130.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $120.40 and a 200-day moving average of $116.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.59 billion, a PE ratio of 42.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.29. Copart had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 26.79%. The firm had revenue of $733.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $623.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James E. Meeks sold 77,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.55, for a total transaction of $8,607,533.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 77,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,607,533.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James E. Meeks sold 2,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.20, for a total transaction of $235,717.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,717.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 314,012 shares of company stock valued at $34,139,949. 12.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CPRT. Stephens upgraded Copart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $122.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barrington Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Copart in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of Copart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.25.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

