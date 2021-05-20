Copper Mountain Mining (TSE:CMMC) Price Target Increased to C$5.50 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Copper Mountain Mining (TSE:CMMC) had its target price raised by stock analysts at National Bank Financial to C$5.50 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price points to a potential upside of 30.64% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Haywood Securities raised their target price on Copper Mountain Mining from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Cormark raised their target price on Copper Mountain Mining from C$3.75 to C$5.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. CIBC raised their target price on Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.00 to C$5.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. National Bankshares raised their target price on Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.75 to C$5.50 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$5.13.

Shares of CMMC traded up C$0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$4.21. The stock had a trading volume of 775,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,510,603. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.92, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$3.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.59. The firm has a market capitalization of C$878.88 million and a P/E ratio of 8.17. Copper Mountain Mining has a 1-year low of C$0.47 and a 1-year high of C$5.07.

In other Copper Mountain Mining news, Director Allan Thomas Cloke sold 388,000 shares of Copper Mountain Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.15, for a total transaction of C$1,610,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 63,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$262,840.25. Also, Senior Officer Peter Michael Holbek sold 10,000 shares of Copper Mountain Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.17, for a total transaction of C$41,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 314,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,309,380. Insiders have sold a total of 467,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,913,660 in the last quarter.

Copper Mountain Mining Company Profile

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 138 crown granted mineral claims, 149 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

