Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.900-2.060 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.070. The company issued revenue guidance of $17.20 billion-$17.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $17.37 billion.

NASDAQ CORE traded up $1.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $47.00. 69,480 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 334,703. Core-Mark has a one year low of $23.30 and a one year high of $46.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.27. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.67 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Get Core-Mark alerts:

Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.11. Core-Mark had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. Core-Mark’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Core-Mark will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. Core-Mark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

CORE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Core-Mark from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Core-Mark from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Core-Mark from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $42.50.

About Core-Mark

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc distributes packaged consumer products to the convenience retail industry. The company sells and distributes food products, including candies, snacks, groceries, and beverages; fresh products, such as sandwiches, juices, salads, produce, dairy, and bread; and non-food products comprising cigars, tobacco, alternative nicotine products, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise and equipment.

Recommended Story: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for Core-Mark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core-Mark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.