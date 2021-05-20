Coreto (COR) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $182,474.00

Coreto (CURRENCY:COR) traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 20th. Coreto has a total market capitalization of $1.98 million and $182,474.00 worth of Coreto was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Coreto has traded down 37.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Coreto coin can currently be bought for $0.0087 or 0.00000022 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002542 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002936 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.26 or 0.00071717 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $165.13 or 0.00419109 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $87.81 or 0.00222852 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00004153 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.59 or 0.00034502 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $385.26 or 0.00977778 BTC.

Coreto Profile

Coreto’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 228,283,474 coins. Coreto’s official Twitter account is @Coretoio

According to CryptoCompare, “CORION Platform is hosted on the Ethereum Classic blockchain. It consists of more separate smart contracts, implemented in Solidity language. CORION Platform is an ecosystem with a digital asset to serve the global economy, with innovative tools for payment, finance and trading. The financial asset of the platform is CORION Coin, it’s stability ensures security to both service providers and users. It has built-in automated inflation and deflation control ensuring the stable price inevitable to carry out real life transactions. “

Buying and Selling Coreto

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coreto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coreto should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Coreto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

