Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $208 million-$210 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $210.98 million.

NASDAQ CSOD traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $45.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,397. Cornerstone OnDemand has a 12 month low of $32.99 and a 12 month high of $55.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.73. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.27. Cornerstone OnDemand had a positive return on equity of 51.19% and a negative net margin of 4.70%. The company had revenue of $209.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.22 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. Cornerstone OnDemand’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Cornerstone OnDemand will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CSOD shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Cornerstone OnDemand from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cornerstone OnDemand from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Cornerstone OnDemand from $63.00 to $50.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson restated a buy rating on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on Cornerstone OnDemand from $61.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cornerstone OnDemand currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $55.33.

In other news, insider Adam J. Weiss sold 4,000 shares of Cornerstone OnDemand stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $208,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 171,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,895,744. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Adam L. Miller sold 39,310 shares of Cornerstone OnDemand stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.91, for a total value of $1,922,652.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,814,093 shares in the company, valued at $88,727,288.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 97,810 shares of company stock worth $4,597,224. Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides learning and people development solutions as software-as-a-service worldwide. Its enterprise people development solutions comprise learning solutions, which provide learning management software to scale with the organization and support compliance, knowledge sharing, and employee-driven development training to close skills gaps; content solution, which provides learning content from its own studios and various quality partners; performance solutions, which provide tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, compensation management, and succession planning; careers solution, which helps employees understand how to get from their current position to future strategic roles with continuous feedback, goal setting, development plans, career exploration, and engagement survey tools; recruiting solutions, which help organizations to attract, hire, and onboard the right employees; and HR solution, which provides an aggregated view of employee data with workforce planning, self-service management, and compliance reporting capabilities.

