Corporación América Airports (NYSE:CAAP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Corporación América Airports (NYSE:CAAP) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Corporación América Airports had a negative return on equity of 18.91% and a negative net margin of 29.12%.

CAAP stock opened at $6.08 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Corporación América Airports has a 1-year low of $1.72 and a 1-year high of $6.37. The stock has a market cap of $972.92 million, a P/E ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 3.19.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corporación América Airports from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Corporación América Airports stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Corporación América Airports S.A. (NYSE:CAAP) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 92,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,000. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.06% of Corporación América Airports at the end of the most recent quarter. 4.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Corporación América Airports

CorporaciÃ³n AmÃ©rica Airports SA, through its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and operates airport concessions. It operates 52 airports in Latin America, Europe, and Eurasia. The company was formerly knwona as A.C.I. Airports International S.Ã r.l. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Luxembourg, Luxembourg.

