Cosmos 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $846.83 Million (ATOM)

Cosmos (CURRENCY:ATOM) traded up 16.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 20th. Over the last week, Cosmos has traded 28.7% lower against the US dollar. Cosmos has a total market capitalization of $3.51 billion and approximately $846.83 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cosmos coin can now be purchased for about $16.64 or 0.00040864 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,851.79 or 1.00342468 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00010557 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.42 or 0.00121384 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001163 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002546 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000760 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003754 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Cosmos Profile

ATOM is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 268,551,866 coins and its circulating supply is 210,767,263 coins. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos . The Reddit community for Cosmos is /r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network . Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Cosmos is a network of many independent blockchains, called zones. The zones are powered by Tendermint Core, which provides a high-performance, consistent, secure PBFT-like consensus engine, where strict fork-accountability guarantees hold over the behaviour of malicious actors. Tendermint Core’s BFT consensus algorithm is well suited for scaling public proof-of-stake blockchains. The first zone on Cosmos is called the Cosmos Hub. The Cosmos Hub is a multi-asset proof-of-stake cryptocurrency with a simple governance mechanism which enables the network to adapt and upgrade. In addition, the Cosmos Hub can be extended by connecting other zones. The hub and zones of the Cosmos network communicate with each other via an inter-blockchain communication (IBC) protocol, a kind of virtual UDP or TCP for blockchains. Tokens can be transferred from one zone to another securely and quickly without the need for exchange liquidity between zones. Instead, all inter-zone token transfers go through the Cosmos Hub, which keeps track of the total amount of tokens held by each zone. The hub isolates each zone from the failure of other zones. Because anyone can connect a new zone to the Cosmos Hub, zones allow for future-compatibility with new blockchain innovations. The supply won’t be limited as the project plans to introduce a yearly inflatory model. “

Buying and Selling Cosmos

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using US dollars.

