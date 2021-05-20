Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Acquired by Twin Capital Management Inc.

Twin Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,419 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $4,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,784,019,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,084,438 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,669,275,000 after buying an additional 2,034,871 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 17.2% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,452,765 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,569,511,000 after buying an additional 652,748 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 156.8% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 891,080 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $314,147,000 after buying an additional 544,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 1,075.4% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 451,902 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $159,287,000 after buying an additional 413,456 shares in the last quarter. 67.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

COST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $405.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $390.96.

COST stock traded up $2.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $381.70. 22,659 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,702,078. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $293.84 and a 52 week high of $393.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $370.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $362.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.31). Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.50%. The business had revenue of $44.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 35.71%.

In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.06, for a total transaction of $829,693.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,871 shares in the company, valued at $8,509,384.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total transaction of $1,437,490.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,215,748.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Article: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.