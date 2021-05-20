Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Purchased by Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 9.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,802 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,386 shares during the quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $9,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of COST. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 10.7% during the first quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC now owns 3,323 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.7% during the first quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC now owns 55,808 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $19,607,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.1% during the first quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 28,092 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,902,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth about $356,000. Finally, Brasada Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 20,193 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

COST stock traded up $2.94 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $382.60. The company had a trading volume of 33,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,702,078. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $370.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $362.61. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $293.84 and a fifty-two week high of $393.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.31 billion, a PE ratio of 38.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.31). Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.50%. The company had revenue of $44.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 35.71%.

COST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $435.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $405.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $390.96.

In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.06, for a total transaction of $829,693.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,871 shares in the company, valued at $8,509,384.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total value of $1,437,490.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,215,748.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Further Reading: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.