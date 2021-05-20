COTI (COTI) Price Hits $0.28

COTI (CURRENCY:COTI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 20th. One COTI coin can now be bought for about $0.28 or 0.00000699 BTC on exchanges. COTI has a market cap of $187.81 million and approximately $69.20 million worth of COTI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, COTI has traded down 13.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get COTI alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002496 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002956 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.21 or 0.00072771 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 37.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $173.13 or 0.00431352 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 24.7% against the dollar and now trades at $88.43 or 0.00220336 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00004207 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $401.67 or 0.01000769 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.89 or 0.00034602 BTC.

About COTI

COTI’s genesis date was February 12th, 2018. COTI’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 669,740,238 coins. COTI’s official message board is medium.com/cotinetwork . COTI’s official Twitter account is @COTInetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . COTI’s official website is coti.io . The Reddit community for COTI is /r/cotinetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Gibraltar, Currency Of The Internet (COTI) is a decentralized payment platform that aims to become a payment mechanism for cryptocurrency users as it can instantly convert and transact digital assets through the Trustchain, a protocol developed by the COTI platform to replace third-party entities. In addition, COTI uses a blockless payment system based on a directed acyclic graph (DAG) to improve the protocol scalability. The COTI token is the cryptocurrency created to fuel the payment platform. It can be used on the Currency Of The Internet exchange mechanisms as well as to pay for goods, services or earn fees discounts. COTI has bridged with Binance Chain’s BEP2. COTI’s Cross Chain Bridge allows users with COTI coins to cross the bridge and swap their coins to COTI BEP2 tokens and vice versa, which adds another level of liquidity support for the entire community. “

Buying and Selling COTI

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as COTI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade COTI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase COTI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for COTI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for COTI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.