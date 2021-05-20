COVA Market Cap Achieves $1.15 Million (COVA)

COVA (CURRENCY:COVA) traded 16.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 20th. COVA has a market capitalization of $1.15 million and $119,873.00 worth of COVA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, COVA has traded 23.7% lower against the US dollar. One COVA coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 36% against the dollar and now trades at $31.83 or 0.00076172 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 30.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00004563 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002393 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 43.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.67 or 0.00018356 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 31.8% against the dollar and now trades at $489.86 or 0.01172113 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 32.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.65 or 0.00061374 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002396 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 31% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,141.50 or 0.09909517 BTC.

COVA Profile

COVA is a coin. COVA’s total supply is 6,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,496,011,000 coins. The official website for COVA is covalent.ai . The Reddit community for COVA is /r/Covalent_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . COVA’s official Twitter account is @covatoken . The official message board for COVA is medium.com/@covatoken

According to CryptoCompare, “Covalent is a new addition to the Internet protocol suite that specifies and enforces how data should be used. Under the Covalent protocol, data carries a “smart policy”. Whereas a usual data usage policy is expressed in natural language and is only enforceable by law, a “smart policy” is specified in programming language and is enforceable by code. “

COVA Coin Trading

