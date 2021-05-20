Covalon Technologies (OTCMKTS:CVALF) Trading Down 4.3%

Shares of Covalon Technologies Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CVALF) were down 4.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.13 and last traded at $1.16. Approximately 11,334 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 186% from the average daily volume of 3,968 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.21.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.15 and its 200-day moving average is $1.06. The company has a market cap of $29.94 million, a PE ratio of -4.46 and a beta of -0.47.

Covalon Technologies (OTCMKTS:CVALF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.60 million during the quarter. Covalon Technologies had a negative return on equity of 64.32% and a negative net margin of 31.61%.

Covalon Technologies Ltd. researches, develops, manufactures, commercializes, and licenses medical technologies and products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company has five proprietary platform technologies, including collagen matrix platform that is used to manufacture a family of products to treat chronic and infected wounds, including diabetic ulcers, pressure ulcers, venous ulcers, donor and graft sites, traumatic wounds healing by secondary intention, dehisced surgical wounds, and first and second degree burns; antimicrobial silicone adhesive platform that is used for family of pre and post-surgical, and vascular access products that are designed to kill bacteria or yeast that comes into contact with the antimicrobial silicone providing broad-spectrum antimicrobial activity; medical coating platform, a proprietary process that utilizes photo-polymerization to create active grafting sites where new polymer chains are initiated and propagated from the surface of an existing medical device; aquaguard moisture barrier technology, an impermeable moisture barrier that allows the clinician or patient to cover wounds, dressings, and intravenous sites to keep them dry; and covaguard antimicrobial sanitizing technology that incorporates Benzalkonium Chloride into a lipid delivery system to surfaces and skin to kill viruses and bacteria.

