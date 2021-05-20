Cream (CRM) Price Tops $0.0011 on Major Exchanges

Cream (CURRENCY:CRM) traded up 62% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 20th. Cream has a market capitalization of $49,180.53 and approximately $42.00 worth of Cream was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Cream has traded down 21.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Cream coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40,438.63 or 0.99871601 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.45 or 0.00040624 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $546.84 or 0.01350528 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00010415 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $222.50 or 0.00549516 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $142.66 or 0.00352331 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 20.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003625 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00008090 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $50.57 or 0.00124889 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00005187 BTC.

About Cream

CRM is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Cream’s total supply is 45,108,749 coins. Cream’s official website is creamcoin.com . Cream’s official Twitter account is @creamcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cream’s official message board is cream.technology

According to CryptoCompare, “Cream is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Skein algorithm. CreamCoin recently had a hardfork and Swap to code version 0.17.1.0. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Cream

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cream directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cream should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cream using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

