Cred Trading 27.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days (LBA)

Cred (CURRENCY:LBA) traded down 18.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 20th. Over the last seven days, Cred has traded 27.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Cred coin can currently be bought for about $0.0041 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges. Cred has a total market cap of $3.49 million and approximately $1.26 million worth of Cred was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.27 or 0.00076074 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00004838 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002512 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00018219 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $470.55 or 0.01182562 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002515 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.05 or 0.00057916 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,879.91 or 0.09750811 BTC.

Cred (CRYPTO:LBA) is a coin. It launched on April 12th, 2018. Cred’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 840,410,205 coins. Cred’s official website is www.mycred.io . Cred’s official Twitter account is @LibraCredit and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cred is /r/Libra_Credit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cred (LBA) is a cryptocurrency token and operates on the Ethereum platform. It is a decentralized lending ecosystem that facilitates global open access to credit. LBA is a global utility token that enables superior rates on digital assets. Cred lends USD, Euros and other fiat currencies with your crypto assets as collateral. No need to sell your crypto, simply access a secured line of credit. Cred offers the most competitive interest rates on digital assets such as BTC, XRP, ETH and fiat currencies such as the USD and EURO. Access your earning potential through one of Cred’s many partners. No minimum investment size, no hidden fees, just great returns. Earn up to 10% on your digital assets including crypto, fiat, and precious metals. Cred has one of the most comprehensive insurance policies available on the market, including Cyber hacking, E&O and regulatory coverage. Cred works with Lockton, one of the world’s largest privately owned, independent insurance brokerage firms, and with some of the largest insurance underwriters in the world. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cred directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cred should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cred using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

