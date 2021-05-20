Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) Shares Sold by Baillie Gifford & Co.

Baillie Gifford & Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) by 26.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,327,983 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 485,848 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned approximately 1.66% of Credicorp worth $181,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Credicorp during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Credicorp in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Credicorp by 119.8% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 288 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Credicorp in the first quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Credicorp by 13.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 851 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. 65.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on BAP. Zacks Investment Research raised Credicorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $137.00 target price on shares of Credicorp in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. UBS Group raised Credicorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Credicorp in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Credicorp in a report on Monday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.56.

Credicorp stock opened at $139.75 on Thursday. Credicorp Ltd. has a 12-month low of $110.47 and a 12-month high of $172.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.90, a P/E/G ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $133.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Credicorp Ltd., a financial services holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. The company's Universal Banking segment offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

