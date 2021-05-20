Credit Suisse Group Boosts Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Price Target to C$131.00

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) had its price target boosted by Credit Suisse Group to C$131.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “na” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 2.49% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$144.00 to C$156.00 in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$124.00 to C$130.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce to C$140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$136.00 to C$138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$130.00 to C$141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$139.32.

CM stock traded up C$0.56 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$134.35. The company had a trading volume of 1,710,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,883,823. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52 week low of C$81.35 and a 52 week high of C$134.61. The company has a market cap of C$60.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$126.95 and a 200 day moving average of C$116.74.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$2.79 by C$0.79. The company had revenue of C$4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.84 billion. Analysts forecast that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 12.9080352 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Katharine Berghuis Stevenson acquired 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$124.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,693 shares in the company, valued at C$2,818,470.60. Also, Director Michael Capatides sold 37,820 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$118.49, for a total transaction of C$4,481,291.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,611,345.51. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 61,895 shares of company stock worth $7,433,702.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

