Credit Suisse Group Boosts Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) Price Target to C$38.00

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) had its price objective upped by Credit Suisse Group to C$38.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential downside of 11.09% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on LB. TD Securities upped their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$34.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. CIBC increased their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$37.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. CSFB increased their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$44.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$39.75.

Get Laurentian Bank of Canada alerts:

Shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada stock traded up C$0.11 on Thursday, hitting C$42.74. The stock had a trading volume of 91,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,735. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of C$25.74 and a twelve month high of C$44.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$41.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$35.37. The stock has a market cap of C$1.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported C$1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.73 by C$0.30. The firm had revenue of C$247.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$239.50 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Laurentian Bank of Canada will post 3.8199998 EPS for the current year.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Company Profile

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to individuals, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through Personal, Business Services, and Institutional segments. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; equipment and inventory, and real estate financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

Recommended Story: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Laurentian Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laurentian Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.