Credit Suisse Group Raises Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Price Target to C$125.00

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) had its price target upped by Credit Suisse Group to C$125.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “na” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 1.65% from the company’s current price.

RY has been the topic of several other research reports. Cormark boosted their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$117.00 to C$118.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Royal Bank of Canada to C$130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$123.00 to C$130.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, CSFB upped their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$118.00 to C$125.00 in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Royal Bank of Canada presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$127.90.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

Shares of RY traded up C$0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$122.97. 2,041,152 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,697,497. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of C$82.03 and a 52-week high of C$123.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$118.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$109.90. The firm has a market cap of C$175.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.22.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported C$2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$2.22 by C$0.47. The business had revenue of C$12.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$11.47 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 10.1978942 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 5,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$116.39, for a total transaction of C$619,429.71. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$683,560.82. Also, Senior Officer Rod Bolger sold 578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$115.40, for a total transaction of C$66,701.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$236,685.40. Insiders sold a total of 16,544 shares of company stock valued at $1,887,949 in the last ninety days.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

Further Reading: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.