Credit Suisse Group Raises Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Price Target to C$125.00

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) had its price target upped by Credit Suisse Group to C$125.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “na” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 1.65% from the company’s current price.
RY has been the topic of several other research reports. Cormark boosted their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$117.00 to C$118.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Royal Bank of Canada to C$130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$123.00 to C$130.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, CSFB upped their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$118.00 to C$125.00 in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Royal Bank of Canada presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$127.90.
Shares of RY traded up C$0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$122.97. 2,041,152 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,697,497. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of C$82.03 and a 52-week high of C$123.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$118.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$109.90. The firm has a market cap of C$175.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.22.
In other news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 5,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$116.39, for a total transaction of C$619,429.71. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$683,560.82. Also, Senior Officer Rod Bolger sold 578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$115.40, for a total transaction of C$66,701.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$236,685.40. Insiders sold a total of 16,544 shares of company stock valued at $1,887,949 in the last ninety days.
Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile
Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.
Further Reading: How accurate is the Rule of 72?
Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.