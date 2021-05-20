Credit Suisse Group Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Pennon Group (LON:PNN)

Pennon Group (LON:PNN)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by Credit Suisse Group in a report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 1,060 ($13.85) price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 0.09% from the company’s current price.
Shares of Pennon Group stock traded up GBX 10 ($0.13) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 1,059 ($13.84). 514,170 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,065,047. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,021.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 975.42. Pennon Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 854.20 ($11.16) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,195.50 ($15.62). The company has a current ratio of 18.53, a quick ratio of 13.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.05. The stock has a market cap of £4.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.43.
Pennon Group Company Profile
