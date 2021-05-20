Credit Suisse Group Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Pennon Group (LON:PNN)

Pennon Group (LON:PNN)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by Credit Suisse Group in a report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 1,060 ($13.85) price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 0.09% from the company’s current price.

Shares of Pennon Group stock traded up GBX 10 ($0.13) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 1,059 ($13.84). 514,170 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,065,047. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,021.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 975.42. Pennon Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 854.20 ($11.16) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,195.50 ($15.62). The company has a current ratio of 18.53, a quick ratio of 13.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.05. The stock has a market cap of £4.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.43.

Pennon Group Company Profile

Pennon Group Plc engages in the environmental infrastructure businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of European Union, China, and internationally. The company's Water segment comprises the regulated water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; and water services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire.

