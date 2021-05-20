Credit Suisse Group Reaffirms Outperform Rating for S4 Capital (LON:SFOR)

S4 Capital (LON:SFOR)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 636 ($8.31) price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 19.87% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of S4 Capital in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a GBX 475 ($6.21) target price for the company. Numis Securities reiterated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 670 ($8.75) target price on shares of S4 Capital in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 508.20 ($6.64).

S4 Capital stock traded up GBX 15.60 ($0.20) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 530.60 ($6.93). The stock had a trading volume of 721,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 914,358. The company has a market cap of £2.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -663.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.90, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 546.44 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 499.35. S4 Capital has a 52 week low of GBX 228 ($2.98) and a 52 week high of GBX 593 ($7.75).

In related news, insider Scott Spirit acquired 4,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 487 ($6.36) per share, for a total transaction of £19,723.50 ($25,768.88).

S4 Capital Company Profile

S4 Capital plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital advertising and marketing services company in the Americas, Europe and the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through First-Party Data Practice, Content, and Programmatic segments. The company offers contents, campaigns, and assets for paid, social, and earned media, such as digital platforms and apps, as well as brand activations.

