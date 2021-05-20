Creso Pharma (OTCMKTS:COPHF) Trading Up 8.3%

Creso Pharma Limited (OTCMKTS:COPHF) shares were up 8.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.14 and last traded at $0.13. Approximately 2,600 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 100,966 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.12.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.16.

About Creso Pharma (OTCMKTS:COPHF)

Creso Pharma Limited develops, registers, and commercializes pharmaceutical-grade cannabis, and hemp-based nutraceutical products and treatments for human and animal health in Europe, the Middle East, North America, and the Asia Pacific. The company develops and commercializes therapeutic products; and cultivates and harvests cannabis plants, as well as supplies dried cannabis plant retail products.

