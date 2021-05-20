Crew Energy Inc. (TSE:CR) Senior Officer Sells C$116,280.00 in Stock

Crew Energy Inc. (TSE:CR) Senior Officer John Glenn Leach sold 102,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.14, for a total value of C$116,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,319,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,504,219.74.

CR stock traded down C$0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$1.13. The stock had a trading volume of 131,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 488,565. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.81. The stock has a market cap of C$169.49 million and a PE ratio of -17.69. Crew Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of C$0.27 and a 52-week high of C$1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.93, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.44.

Crew Energy (TSE:CR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C$0.15. The company had revenue of C$42.60 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Crew Energy Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CR. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Crew Energy from C$0.90 to C$1.50 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Crew Energy to C$1.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. ATB Capital raised their target price on Crew Energy from C$1.35 to C$1.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. TD Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a C$1.25 target price on shares of Crew Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Crew Energy from C$0.70 to C$2.00 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$1.41.

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Septimus/West Septimus, Tower, Groundbirch/Monias, Attachie, and Portage assets comprising approximately 438 net sections with condensate, light oil, liquids-rich natural gas, and dry gas reserves located in the Montney area situated to the south and west of Fort St.

