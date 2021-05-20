Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF) Now Covered by National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial assumed coverage on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from $15.50 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from $14.50 to $15.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Scotiabank raised Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.29.

OTCMKTS CROMF opened at $13.84 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.75. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $9.27 and a 1-year high of $13.84.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high-quality grocery- and pharmacy-anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed-use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

