Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) Given a C$18.50 Price Target by National Bankshares Analysts

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) has been assigned a C$18.50 price objective by analysts at National Bankshares in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 7.68% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.75 to C$18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.50 to C$17.75 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.50 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$17.50.

Shares of TSE:CRR.UN traded up C$0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$17.18. The stock had a trading volume of 122,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,035. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.97, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of C$2.72 billion and a PE ratio of 34.24. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of C$12.21 and a 12-month high of C$17.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$16.32 and its 200-day moving average is C$15.07.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high quality grocery and drug store anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

