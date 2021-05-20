Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) Given New C$18.00 Price Target at CIBC

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) had its target price lifted by research analysts at CIBC to C$18.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price points to a potential upside of 4.90% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.50 to C$17.75 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$18.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust to C$17.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$17.41.

Shares of TSE:CRR.UN traded up C$0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$17.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,765. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$16.32 and a 200-day moving average of C$15.07. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of C$12.21 and a 12 month high of C$17.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.97, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of C$2.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.08.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high quality grocery and drug store anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

