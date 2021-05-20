Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) Price Target Raised to C$17.50 at Royal Bank of Canada

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to C$17.50 in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 1.98% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. National Bankshares increased their price target on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$18.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. TD Securities increased their price target on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$16.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.50 to C$17.75 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.25 to C$16.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$17.41.

Shares of TSE CRR.UN traded up C$0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$17.16. 20,297 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 165,765. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.97, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.28. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of C$12.21 and a 52-week high of C$17.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$16.32 and its 200-day moving average is C$15.07.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high quality grocery and drug store anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

