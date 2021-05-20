Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) Position Trimmed by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH trimmed its position in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $1,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 135.8% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 5,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after buying an additional 3,360 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 26,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,540,000 after buying an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International during the 1st quarter valued at about $127,000. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 13,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,298,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Michael Joseph Kavanagh sold 3,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.22, for a total transaction of $611,991.12. Also, CFO Daniel K. Schlanger sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.73, for a total value of $753,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,180,642.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 4,590 shares of company stock worth $737,258 and have sold 14,796 shares worth $2,270,261. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CCI opened at $181.85 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $180.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.60. Crown Castle International Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $146.15 and a fifty-two week high of $189.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $1.33 dividend. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.50%.

CCI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Crown Castle International from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Crown Castle International from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Crown Castle International from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Crown Castle International in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Crown Castle International from $193.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Crown Castle International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.57.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

