Crown (NYSE:CCK) Research Coverage Started at Longbow Research

Equities researchers at Longbow Research assumed coverage on shares of Crown (NYSE:CCK) in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on CCK. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Crown from $103.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Crown from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Crown from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Crown from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Crown in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crown presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.71.

Shares of CCK stock opened at $108.76 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.47, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.18. Crown has a 52 week low of $61.00 and a 52 week high of $114.55.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. Crown had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 33.90%. Crown’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Crown will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

Crown declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 25th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to purchase up to 11.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Crown news, Director John W. Conway sold 334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.76, for a total value of $36,659.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,031,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,203,939.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 4,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.82, for a total transaction of $507,917.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 53,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,887,120.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,095 shares of company stock valued at $1,128,027. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCK. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Crown in the 1st quarter valued at $321,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Crown by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 75,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Crown by 66.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 5,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 2,265 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crown in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crown in the 4th quarter valued at $548,000. 87.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Crown Company Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

