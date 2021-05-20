Crust (CRU) 1-Day Volume Hits $9.83 Million

Crust (CURRENCY:CRU) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 20th. One Crust coin can now be purchased for $56.63 or 0.00140680 BTC on major exchanges. Crust has a total market cap of $98.76 million and approximately $9.83 million worth of Crust was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Crust has traded 21.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000725 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,511.36 or 0.03754792 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00010332 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 93.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Crust Coin Profile

CRU is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 6th, 2018. Crust’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,744,033 coins. Crust’s official Twitter account is @CuriumOfficial . Crust’s official website is www.crust.network . Crust’s official message board is medium.com/@CrustNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “CRUST provides a decentralized storage network of Web3 ecosystem. It supports multiple storage layer protocols such as IPFS, and exposes storage interfaces to application layer. Crust's technical stack is also capable of supporting a decentralized computing layer. It is designed to build a decentralized cloud ecosystem that values data privacy and ownership. “

Crust Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crust should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

