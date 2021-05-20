CryptEx Price Down 35.5% Over Last 7 Days (CRX)

CryptEx (CURRENCY:CRX) traded 6.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 20th. One CryptEx coin can currently be bought for approximately $21.50 or 0.00052889 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, CryptEx has traded down 35.5% against the U.S. dollar. CryptEx has a market capitalization of $1.83 million and $14,624.00 worth of CryptEx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $40,592.55 or 0.99850677 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.50 or 0.00040597 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00010262 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.24 or 0.00126044 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001135 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002569 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000775 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003857 BTC.

CryptEx Coin Profile

CryptEx is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. CryptEx’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,000 coins. CryptEx’s official Twitter account is @ExLocker

According to CryptoCompare, “ChronosCoin is a scrypt PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency, created with an airdrop fair launch and designed to be used as the main currency in the PennyAuction.Click website. Profits from bidding websites will be distributed across users via blockchain. “

Buying and Selling CryptEx

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptEx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptEx should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CryptEx using one of the exchanges listed above.

