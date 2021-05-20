Cryptocean (CRON) 24 Hour Volume Tops $253,116.00

Cryptocean (CURRENCY:CRON) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 20th. Cryptocean has a market capitalization of $7.11 million and approximately $253,116.00 worth of Cryptocean was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Cryptocean has traded down 14.2% against the dollar. One Cryptocean coin can currently be bought for $0.87 or 0.00002122 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.10 or 0.00076102 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00004559 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002447 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.39 or 0.00018094 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $475.30 or 0.01163233 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002451 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.24 or 0.00059328 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,023.51 or 0.09847104 BTC.

Cryptocean Profile

Cryptocean (CRON) is a coin. Its launch date was May 8th, 2018. Cryptocean’s total supply is 19,121,151 coins and its circulating supply is 8,199,052 coins. Cryptocean’s official website is cryptocean.io . The Reddit community for Cryptocean is /r/Cryptocean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cryptocean’s official Twitter account is @Cryptocean1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptocean is a blockchain-based financial ecosystem. It provides a different financial and technological set of tools for working with crypto-currencies, digital financial assets and fiat money. Cryptocean designed a debit card to work together with a mobile app, in order to provide the platform users with ATM withdraws service through instant crypto-fiat conversion. A digital wallet is available at Cryptocean for the users to manage their funds as well as an exchange service, where it is possible to trade (buy/sell) cryptocurrencies. The CRON token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 cryptocurrency that serves as a medium of exchange on the entire ecosystem. It will be tradeable within the Cryptocean exchange and supported by the platform native digital wallet. “

Buying and Selling Cryptocean

