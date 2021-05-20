Cryptonovae (YAE) Market Cap Reaches $1.64 Million

Cryptonovae (CURRENCY:YAE) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 20th. Cryptonovae has a market capitalization of $1.64 million and approximately $202,976.00 worth of Cryptonovae was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cryptonovae coin can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000304 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Cryptonovae has traded down 27.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002491 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002921 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.98 or 0.00072073 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 32.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $169.95 or 0.00422591 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 25.8% against the dollar and now trades at $87.37 or 0.00217259 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00004162 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $401.52 or 0.00998430 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.79 or 0.00034281 BTC.

About Cryptonovae

Cryptonovae’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,362,080 coins. The Reddit community for Cryptonovae is https://reddit.com/r/cryptonovae . Cryptonovae’s official Twitter account is @Crypto_novae

Buying and Selling Cryptonovae

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptonovae directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptonovae should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cryptonovae using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

